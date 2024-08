Nominate a veteran to be this year's Phoenix Veteran's Day Parade Grand Marshal

PHOENIX — Help honor those who have served! Nominations are open for veterans to be Grand Marshals in this year's Veteran's Day Parade in Phoenix.

Seven veterans will be selected to lead the parade.

Organizers hope to find veterans who served from each era of service to represent their comrades. The seven eras include:

· World War II − 1941 to 1945

· The Korean War − 1950 to 1953

· The Vietnam War − 1958 to 1975

· Cold War − 1945 to 1991

· Desert Storm − 1990 to 1991

· Operation Enduring Freedom − 2001 to ongoing

· Operation Iraqi Freedom − 2003 to 2011

The Veteran's Day Parade is November 11, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To nominate a veteran you know, CLICK HERE.