'No Burn Day' declared in Maricopa County over Christmas weekend

Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 22, 2022
A "No Burn Day" has been declared in Maricopa County from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25 due to a High Pollution Advisory for soot.

The following mandatory restrictions are in effect during the HPA:

  • Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimineas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires (including hotels and restaurants and individuals/businesses that have permits for open burning) is prohibited.
  • Use of leaf blowers on governmental properties is prohibited. 
  • Use of off-road vehicles is prohibited. 

It is recommended that children, the elderly and people with heart and/or lung disease reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion during the HPA.

