Nextdoor app offering treat map to plan out trick or treating

PHOENIX — Trick-or-treating can sometimes be a hit or miss in certain neighborhoods; some houses go all out with the decorations and candy, others, not so much.

If you’ve ever used the Nextdoor app, you know it’s a place for neighbors to chat and connect. It’s also a place for them to let others know if their home should be a stop on your trick-or-treating route.

The app’s Treat Map is a virtual place where neighbors can indicate if they’ll be handing out candy, decorating the house, or both.

New this year, neighbors can also indicate if their house is pet-friendly and giving out pet treats as well.

Also for the first year, trick-or-treaters can read descriptions posted by participating homeowners that share more details about what they’re offering, like full-sized candy bars or allergy-safe goodies.

To add your home to the Treat Map or plan out your own route, you can find it in the Discover section of your Nextdoor app, or by visiting their website.