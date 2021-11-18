New device helps people with disabilities, illnesses

PHOENIX — A new medical device looks to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries.

"It's really exciting actually," said Maria Gamboa, a Valley resident.

"It's important because people need to know that people like me need stuff like this to gain their independence back," she said.

Gamboa told ABC15 she was injured in a car crash late last year. Since then, she's had been paralyzed from the chest down.

However, new technology is helping her regain her strength and could help her regain her independence.

The Abilitech Assist uses springs and motors to lift objects and perform everyday activities.

Gamboa said simple things like holding a water bottle can be difficult.

"Well like I said, I try to keep a positive mind but it still hurts," she said.

"Being able to lift your hand to your mouth, to brush your teeth, to eat, to take a drink of water, to scratch your nose...is a huge difference in someone's life," said Dan Bonaroti, a physical therapist and owner of Touchstone Rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, some of his patients were given the chance to try out the new equipment.

"The better equipment you can give them sometimes it's a life-changing resource for them," he added.

For more information about the new device, click here.