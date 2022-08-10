New ASU prep school opens at Pilgrim Rest

PHOENIX — A new Arizona State University prep school has opened in the downtown Phoenix area, near 16th Street and Jefferson.

"ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest is ASU's preparatory academy's newest innovation," said Heidi Alexander, the school's founding principal.

The school is located at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church which is in an historically Black neighborhood.

"That relationship helps us to help families faster -- there's no red tape or bureaucracy if a family needs food, clothing, rental assistance," said Alexander, "You don't even need to be a member."

The school has about 80 students but has room to grow to 400.

According to Alexander, a majority of their current students are Black or Latinx.

"Being predominately Black and Latin American, we want to make sure all students see themselves in the curricular, on the walls...to make sure they understand they come from greatness," she said.

She told ABC15 that the school will have an emphasis on STEM and the arts.

Starting next week, each student will begin learning an instrument.

She said ASU prep schools share a common foundation when it comes to helping students succeed. However, there are different ways to do that.

"For us, it's through STEM and the arts and through culturally responsive pedagogy and connecting with our faith-based and community organizations right here in the Eastlake area," she said.