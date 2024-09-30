Need child care help? Contact free Birth to Five Helpline for support

PHOENIX — A free resource, the Birth to Five Helpline, is available to parents and guardians in Arizona who need support and advice about childcare.

First Things First and community partners support the free service that helps parents, caregivers, and professionals with questions and concerns about young children.

You can contact the Birth to Five Helpline to ask questions about feeding, sleep, developmental milestones, behavior, and more, for kids up to five years old.

"I've asked them questions varying from what type of daycare would you know is recommended? How do I rate the daycares? I've asked questions about milestones and just to gain a better understanding so I can have a better connection with my daughter," said Nesma Rasheed, who has used the hotline ever since she had her 19-month-old daughter.

“Navigating the early years of a child’s life can be overwhelming, and our mission is to make sure Arizona families have access to the support they need,” said Ricardo Reyes, Manager of Community Outreach at Southwest Human Development, in a press release. “The Birth to Five Helpline is a vital resource, offering expert advice and serving as a gateway to the many programs and services our community has to offer.”

You can call or text 877-705-KIDS (5437), send a message online, or download the app. Virtual video consultation services are also available.

Experts are on duty Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Specialists are available in both English and Spanish.