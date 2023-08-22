National Park tourism adds $1.8 billion to Arizona economy

TUCSON, AZ — Over 10 million visitors to National Parks in Arizona spent more than $1.5 billion in 2022, according to a report by the National Park Service.

That spending resulted in 16,418 jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $1,880,100,000.

“Visitors in 2022 to national parks in Arizona spent $1,151,700,000 and supported 16,418 jobs in local communities,” Regional Director Kate Hammond, said in a news release. “Every park in the state offers unique experiences, from learning about history up-close to diverse outdoor recreational opportunities. There’s something for everyone to see and enjoy.”

There are 25 areas designated under the national parks umbrella, including Grand Canyon National Park, Saguaro National Park, Casa Grand Ruins National Monument, Chiricahua National Monument. and Tumacácori National Historical Park.

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.