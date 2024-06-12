Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Phoenix near 43rd Ave and Van Buren St

PHOENIX — Multiple mobile homes caught fire Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
At about 3:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area for a large fire.
It's unclear if anybody was injured.
Drivers should be aware of a road closure due to the fire. Van Buren Street between 43rd and 39th avenues is closed.
