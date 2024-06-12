Watch Now
Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Phoenix near 43rd Ave and Van Buren St

Phoenix fire says crews are currently battling multiple mobile home fires located near 43rd Ave. and Van Buren St.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 12, 2024

PHOENIX — Multiple mobile homes caught fire Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

At about 3:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area for a large fire.

It's unclear if anybody was injured.

Drivers should be aware of a road closure due to the fire. Van Buren Street between 43rd and 39th avenues is closed.

