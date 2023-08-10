Watch Now
Move-in weekend gets underway at Arizona State University

The school says it's preparing to welcome more than 144,000 students this school year
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 12:21:29-04

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University said it's preparing to welcome more than 144,000 Sun Devils this school year, including 9,000 new students that are Arizona residents.

Both of those numbers are university records.

Thursday kicked off move-in weekend for the university ahead of the August 17 start date for fall classes.

More than 16,500 students will move in across all of ASU's Valley campuses.

The university said local residents should prepare for heavier traffic than normal on move-in days, specifically for the Downtown Phoenix and Tempe campuses.

The move-in schedule is as follows, according to ASU:

Phoenix Campus
When: August 10-12| 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Gordon Commons (formerly Taylor Place); 120 E Taylor St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Fusion on First
When: August 14-15 | 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 380 North 1st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Tempe Campus
When: August 12-13: first-year students | 7 – 9 a.m.
Where: Multiple residential halls

West Campus
When: August 12-14 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Casa de Oro; 4811 W Verde Mall, Glendale, AZ 85306

Polytechnic Campus
When: August 12-14 | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Century Hall; 5999 S. Backus Mall, Mesa, AZ 85212

