Mother convicted of murder in 2013 death of 16-month-old daughter

PHOENIX — More than 10 years after her child's death, a woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in her 16-month-old child's death.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) announced Thursday that a jury found Denise Janelle Snow-Ingram guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse for the death of her daughter.

In July of 2013, Snow-Ingram called 911 and reported her child was unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The child died of malnutrition and had been suffering from Rickets, a disease caused by a lack of Vitamin D, according to a medical expert who reviewed the case.

During Snow-Ingram's trial, prosecutors argued she intentionally fed her daughter an inadequate diet and did not provide her with the necessary medical care. The child was 16 months old and weighed less than nine pounds at the time of her death, according to MCAO.

Last year, the child's father, Ernest Ingram, was sentenced to prison for manslaughter and child abuse.

Snow-Ingram is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, where she faces anywhere from 23 years to life in prison.

“It is heartbreaking that a parent chose her own personal preferences over the well-being of her child,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “This was a child who stood no chance of surviving in the hands of her own parents. It is a point of pride that our prosecutors, and the victim advocate on the case, defended the memory of this innocent child when almost no one else would.”