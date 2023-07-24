More than 150 flights delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — More than 150 flights have been delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport today.

According to the airport's website, 151 flights have been delayed as of 12 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says departures out of Phoenix are grounded due to "other."

According to Flight Aware, 70 Southwest Airlines flights have been delayed to or from Sky Harbor today while 59 American Airlines flights have been delayed.

An exact reason for the ground stop hasn't been revealed.

Today's forecasted high in Phoenix is 115º.