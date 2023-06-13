More homebuyers cautious following Rio Verde Foothills saga

RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ — Sindy Ready is a realtor with more than 23 years of experience in the Valley, she tells ABC15 she recently started getting calls from homebuyers all asking the same thing.

"Are we going to have water if we buy a house in Arizona? Right, that's kind of the main question that myself and most agents are getting right now," said Sindy Ready, Vice President of the Arizona Association of Realtors.

The Rio Verde Foothills community, which sits on the outskirts of Scottsdale, lost access to the city's water supply on January 1st.

All the national attention on this situation, coupled with the ongoing drought has people concerned about whether the entire City of Scottsdale is running dry.

"Basically saying, you know, 'what is going on? I heard this stuff about Rio Verde. Where is that compared to where I'm looking? And how does that affect it?' So, it really is more of helping them educate on the area that they're in," said Ready.

The City of Scottsdale warned of a potential cut-off to non-city residents for years, as part of its drought management plan, which is tied to the Colorado River supply shortages.

The truth is, Scottsdale has stated it does have enough water to serve those living within its boundaries.

It's not just out-of-state homebuyers who are being cautious during all of this.

ABC15 was told even locals are making sure they know what they are getting into.

"The concern definitely stood out and was in the back of my mind... the whole purchasing a home thing because it's a big deal. It's your home once you buy it," said Jenna Villone, a first-time homebuyer.

Villone says she did her research and looked in various spots before purchasing a home in Cave Creek. Although, she is left wondering if the Rio Verde Foothills situation could happen to other communities.

"It's sad for those people and families in that city... I mean, for being served for so long, it could happen, yea. It's a small town as well - Cave Creek, that city. Hopefully, we'll be okay in the future," aded Villone.

Ready tells ABC15 even current homeowners are asking if this is impacting home values, but she says the market overall is still doing well.