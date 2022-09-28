More and more residents told to leave with no place to go

PHOENIX — In Maricopa County, eviction filings rose for the fourth month in a row.

There were 6,574 of them in August making it another record month post-pandemic.

Not every eviction, however, is the result of a tenant failing to pay the rent.

"Everything happens for a reason," Hollie Gray said as she was on the phone with an attorney.

While a locksmith changes the locks on her door and a constable stands in her kitchen reviewing her eviction notice with the court, Gray is doing everything she can to keep it all together.

"Sometimes you just have to be strong helping others," she told the attorney.

Gray is blind from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident and last year she suffered a stroke.

In July, her landlord sent notice that her month-to-month lease was not going to be renewed.

Gray was asked to leave by August 31st.

"The owner wants to sell the property. There is no lease in place right now. He wants to sell his property. So, he's given her notice and she doesn't want to leave the property," said Ken Dallas, the property manager.

Hollie Gray has lived in the house on 7th Drive for 10 years.

A representative from Adult Protective Services and a woman from a local church came by Tuesday to help pack some of her belongings.

Only to have to move them back inside after the constable told Hollie and her attorney, she wasn't going to be evicted Tuesday.

"I'm going to let Hollie stay for today," Constable James Rich told them. "I'm not going to evict her today but I'm going to have to come back."

In all likelihood that means Wednesday morning, giving Hollie Gray a few more hours to find a miracle.

"The constable is going back to the judge, and I guess having the judgment rewritten. Then he'll be back to kick me out to the street," Gray said.

A friend is hoping to find temporary housing for Gray and her guide dog buddy until more permanent accommodations can be found.