Monday storms move through the Valley with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings

Powerful storms sweep the Valley with heavy rain, strong winds. Due to the threat of flooding and severe weather, Monday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. When storms hit, remember to pull aside, stay alive! Once safe, show off your views by sending videos and photos to share@ABC15.com

Monday storms move through the Valley with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings

