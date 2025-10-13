Monday storms move through the Valley with severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings
Powerful storms sweep the Valley with heavy rain, strong winds. Due to the threat of flooding and severe weather, Monday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. When storms hit, remember to pull aside, stay alive! Once safe, show off your views by sending videos and photos to share@ABC15.com
Paul Floyd is sending in storm damage at apartments in Tempe.Photo by: Paul Floyd Dark skies from Terminal 3 at Phoenix SkyHarbor.Photo by: Natasha Klain Matthew Martinez sent weather damage photos from Tempe.Photo by: Matthew Martinez A tree fell onto the backyard wall near Rural and Guadalupe in Tempe.Photo by: Joe Enea Danielle Terveen described the weather conditions causing "street rivers" in Ahwatukee.Photo by: Danielle Terveen Weather photo from Eliana Klingeler.Photo by: Eliana Klingeler A storm is rolling in on Monday throughout the Valley.Photo by: Cameron Markwart “Wild Ahwatukee rain,” said ABC15 viewer Kirsty W.Photo by: Kirsty W. Photo by: abc15