Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pilot dead amid missing plane wreckage discovery in Goodyear area

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
small airplane
Posted
and last updated

GOODYEAR, AZ — The wreckage of a small aircraft was found southwest of the Valley on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An alert for a missing person, the pilot of the plane, was sent out on Tuesday, some time after it departed Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

During a multi-agency search, MCSO air crews discovered the wreckage in a rural area south of the airport, near Ocotillo Road and Bullard Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They then alerted the FAA to the discovery.

The FAA says only the pilot was on board the Pitts S1-T plane at the time of the crash. Details surrounding the crash, including the identification of the pilot, were not immediately known.

An investigation is underway by officials.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen