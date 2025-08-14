Pilot dead amid missing plane wreckage discovery in Goodyear area

GOODYEAR, AZ — The wreckage of a small aircraft was found southwest of the Valley on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An alert for a missing person, the pilot of the plane, was sent out on Tuesday, some time after it departed Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

During a multi-agency search, MCSO air crews discovered the wreckage in a rural area south of the airport, near Ocotillo Road and Bullard Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They then alerted the FAA to the discovery.

The FAA says only the pilot was on board the Pitts S1-T plane at the time of the crash. Details surrounding the crash, including the identification of the pilot, were not immediately known.

An investigation is underway by officials.