Migrants touch U.S. soil and head to Valley church for asylum

Cities across the United States, including right here in the Valley, are prepping for busloads of migrants to arrive.

U.S. officials expect potential record numbers following the lift of Title 42.

Those at Iglesia El Buen Pastor, located in Mesa, said they need all the help they can get to assist those arriving; Whether that be through donations of food, clothing, baby formula, diapers, shoes or volunteer time.

Within the church grounds, you’ll find several buildings. One of them is a classroom that, as evening time approaches, is transformed into sleeping quarters.

The desks are moved aside and the cots that are pressed up against a wall in the room are opened up for families to sleep on.

Inside, you’ll also find Pastor Hector Ramirez, hard at work, prepping for more migrants to arrive.

“I am ready. I’m waiting for more people,” he said with a smile.

He said so far, 30 migrants have come to Iglesia El Buen Pastor seeking asylum.

“Maybe, next week we receive 60 or 80 people,” said Ramirez.

He said that migrants from all over the world have already arrived in Mesa.

“Angola, Peru, Cameron, Bolivia, Ecuador y Colombia.”

Ruth Solis, who is seeking asylum in the church, traveled from Bolivia with her son, Nicolas Fabian, and her partner, Dieter Flores.

“It took us a week to get to the border,” she said, in Spanish, adding uncertainty hit when she got to intake.

She described the area as being very cold and she feared her six-month-old son would get sick, again, with pneumonia.

Prior to coming, her son was hospitalized in the ICU.

“I would ask God so he wouldn’t [get sick] because he’s my life,” the mother said in tears.

Solis said they were stripped of their belongings and didn’t know if they were going to ever see U.S. soil.

“I didn’t know if all of the sacrifices we made were going to be worth it and allow us to cross into the states or be deported,” Solis told ABC15.

Now they’re looking to meet up with loved ones in Washington, in hopes of making a better life.

“Now it’s time to work and get ahead,” she said.

The family said they feel happy to be here, but also feel a sense of sadness knowing they have left loved ones in a place they describe as being very dangerous.

Pastor Ramirez is asking for donations. Water, clothing, snacks, baby formula, and diapers are high priorities.

Donations can be dropped off directly at 950 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210.