Metrocenter Mall redevelopment to begin immediately

The construction costs are expected to be over $850 million
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:09:54-05

The redevelopment of a shuttered Phoenix mall is set to begin immediately.

It was announced Monday, that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall will include the Dillard's Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy's building that has now closed).

Florida-based Concord Willshire Capital LLC and TLG Investment Partners and Texas-based Hines received the final approvals needed from the city of Phoenix for a tax incentive agreement, or Government Property Lease Excise Tax treatment, in November 2022.

Developers plan to "redevelop and repurpose the Metrocenter Mall into a community-driven walkable village," according to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona.
The construction costs are expected to be over $850 million and the development team has signed agreements with the City of Phoenix for a public-private partnership for public improvements.

Renderings of the project Light Rail at the Village Station.

“We are excited to be a part of the redevelopment of the former Metrocenter Mall into a vibrant mixed-use community with a sense of place that will enhance the public investments,” said Chris Anderson, Senior Managing Director of Hines.

