Mesa PD charges four teenagers accused of attacking another teen

Two Red Mountain High School football players are among four teens facing charges after video showed them beating another teenager in a Mesa park.

ABC15 has talked with police, school officials and parents about the attack seen in the video.

Investigators say four high school teenagers between 16 and 17 years old attacked another 16-year-old in Mountain View Park.

Police say someone initially posted the video to social media in June and police opened an investigation in August.

After watching the video, a mother we spoke with said her son has experienced bullying in school.

"I saw them hit him to the ground and then saw the kicking. The kid was helpless,” said the mother.

Police have charged the four teens: one with aggravated assault and three others with assault.

A Mesa Public Schools spokesperson released the following statement:

Mesa Public Schools administration was made aware of the charges filed against three students on Monday, September 18. The two student-athletes on the Red Mountain football team charged are currently being addressed appropriately by the Mesa Public Schools administration per the Mesa Public Schools athletic code of conduct. Three of the individuals charged are currently enrolled at a Mesa Public School.

A Red Mountain High School father also watched the video. "So, this was recorded and put on social media,” the father stated.

While the parents, ABC15 talked to, understand the attack happened at Mountain View Park months ago, and police are only now making arrests, they feel the school district should have done all they can to notify everyone in the Red Mountain High community about what they know so far.

"I think the parents should be notified especially if things are going around like this, with bullying, and they are putting it on social media,” added the father.