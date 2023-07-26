Melted crayon art from ABC15 newscast results in $500 charity donation

PHOENIX — Melting crayons in the Arizona sun is one of the easiest art projects you can try at home.

Crayons begin to melt at around 105° Fahrenheit and have a melting point between 120° - 147° Fahrenheit. With record heat temperatures hitting the Valley, crayons don’t stand a chance outside.

ABC15 taped a box of crayons to the top of a canvas for 90 minutes outside before each crayon melted out of its packaging, resulting in a beautiful art piece.

And sometimes these pieces of art go for big money to help those in need.

Loyal ABC15 viewer Steven Ditter enjoyed the crayon art so much, he took it upon himself to donate $500 to charity in exchange for the art piece.

“I just thought it was really colorful and abstract and very unique,” said Ditter. “It kind of speaks to the whole survival in the heat of Phoenix.”

He split the donation between CASA and Chicanos Por La Causa after watching a recent ABC15 story to help those struggling to pay their electric bills.

Ditter named the painting "100 degrees in the shade."