Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Melissa Hilpert becomes Rural Metro's 1st female fire chief

items.[0].image.alt
Rural Metro Fire Department
Melissa.jpeg
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 17:07:11-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 22-year firefighting veteran has become the first female fire chief in the 75-year history of Rural Metro Fire, a private firefighting company based in Scottsdale.

Melissa Hilpert assumed her duties of overseeing Rural Metro’s fire stations in the Yuma area of southwestern Arizona this month.

Hilpert said as a woman she feels “it’s important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one."

Hilpert began her career with the Rural Metro Fire as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. She also has worked as a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, rescue diver, and in various supervisory positions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV