Meals on Wheels checking on clients during relentless heat

PHOENIX — Social programs like Meals on Wheels have an added responsibility during this grueling summer heat - making sure older adults are safe.

For several decades, Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA), a local nonprofit, has overseen the Meals on Wheels program for vulnerable adults and seniors who are homebound in Tempe and Scottsdale.

“While this program is federally and locally supported, every year people in need go without critical services due to limited funding, and this year is particularly difficult,” said Deborah Arteaga, Chief Executive Officer. “The adults who are receiving home-delivered meals through this program lack the mobility and financial resources to shop and prepare food on their own, and they don’t have the basic support from family or social networks to help them out. Thankfully, our essential program fills these gaps, and more.”

For most, the program’s nutritious meal and wellness visit represents the recipients’ main source of food and their only contact with the outside world.

“Meals on Wheels is a service available during the week, but we worry about these individuals after our visit and over the weekends…who will notice and come to their aid if their air conditioner or refrigerator stops working?” asked Paula Hardy, Senior Program Manager. “This is where you, as neighbors, can play a vital role. Please take the time to check in on your elderly or disabled neighbor. During your visit, please make note of the temperature inside their home and look for visual signs of dehydration. If you can’t, please consider making a financial donation to ensure our ability to serve more people in need.”

Volunteer Randy Dietrich has helped out with TCAA's Meals on Wheels routes for 15 years.

He told ABC15 he usually picks up two shifts a week for the program, but the day our crew followed him around, he had picked up three that week.

He said there's been a shortage of volunteers to cover routes, which sometimes means doubling up for the volunteers available.

Dietrich explained how it's crucial they show up for their clients, not only for the meals they provide but also for the care checks.

"I have not gone into a house where I could tell that the air conditioner wasn't running, but that has happened [with other volunteers] at times," he said.

He has called for emergency help before, though, when one of his clients had fallen and couldn't get back up.

"One time I went to someone's home and knocked a couple of times and, finally, I thought I heard a faint voice," Dietrich said. "So, I knocked again and I got really close to the door and I heard the word, 'help.'"

It makes these volunteers' duties that much more important and fulfilling.

"I've accomplished something for the day," he said. I've brought something that's really needed to each one of these households."

Tempe Community Council recently announced Randy as the 2023 recipient of the Don Carlos Humanitarian Volunteer Award for all the work he's done caring for the community.

TCAA is looking for volunteers and drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.

If you'd like to learn more, visit their website.