MCSO, Arizona Game & Fish rescue bobcat from underneath car hood in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ — A driver heading to work in Gila Bend recently found quite the surprise underneath the hood of their car.

When they popped the hood, they found a pair of bobcat eyes looking back at them!

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Game and Fish responded to help get the bobcat, who was reportedly hit by the vehicle, out from behind the grille.

MCSO

Officials sedated the bobcat, as seen in the image above.

The bobcat was not hurt throughout the incident, and it has been released back into the wild.