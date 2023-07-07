Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MCSO, Arizona Game & Fish rescue bobcat from underneath car hood in Gila Bend

The cat is now back in the wild, unhurt
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Bobcat stuck in grill
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 14:55:26-04

GILA BEND, AZ — A driver heading to work in Gila Bend recently found quite the surprise underneath the hood of their car.

When they popped the hood, they found a pair of bobcat eyes looking back at them!

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Game and Fish responded to help get the bobcat, who was reportedly hit by the vehicle, out from behind the grille.

Uninjured bobcat tranquilized

Officials sedated the bobcat, as seen in the image above.

The bobcat was not hurt throughout the incident, and it has been released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!