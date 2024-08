PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free adoptions on ALL dogs on Monday as the number of dogs in its shelter has reached nearly 1,000.

MCACC says the event to celebrate National Dog Day is a fun one, but also crucial because they have approximately 990 dogs in their care.

The deal is for all dogs, including puppies.

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. for adoptions.

MCACC

To see Balto (above) and all of the other dogs currently in MCACC care, click here.