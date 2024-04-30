'Master blister beetles:' What are these black and orange beetles popping up at Valley hiking trails?

PHOENIX — It's that time of year again... Have you seen these pesky black and orange beetles on Valley hiking trails or in your backyard lately? They're known as "master blister beetles" because their blood contains a chemical that can be extremely painful to human skin.

Blooming flowers and pollen attract the beetle. Combined with our "super bloom" and the beetle's spring mating season, they've been very common to come across when out hiking lately.

The beetles contain a chemical called cantharidin, and when it comes in contact with human skin it can cause painful blisters. It is also extremely toxic for dogs and cattle, like horses, if ingested.

Jill McFarlane

The beetle doesn't need to be injured to release its toxic blood, either.

"The 'blister' in the name refers to the beetle’s ability to pop a blood vessel in the joint of a leg, which causes the insect’s yellowish blood to ooze out," says ASU biologist John Alcock.

They typically crawl, but can also fly.

The blister beetles are most commonly seen in the spring around Valley hiking trails during mating season, so expect them to be around for a few weeks before the summer hits.