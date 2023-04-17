Marriage proposal planning on the rise

PHOENIX — Planning the perfect marriage proposal can be overwhelming, but now, there's more help than ever.

According to a 2022 survey from The Knot, 58% of respondents said they felt pressure to plan a unique proposal, which was an 8% increase from 2019.

Close to a quarter of couples said they enlisted the help of professionals to plan a proposal. That's nearly double the number from 2019.

It's where one Arizona woman has found her niche in the event planning industry. Dominique Mattessino left her career at a marketing agency to start her own small event-planning business in the Valley.

"Growing up, I have a huge hospitality background and I love people and I love being a part of their special moments," Mattessino said.

She settled on wedding planning, but knew she wanted to differentiate herself in the crowded field.

"I sat on it again and came up with proposal planning," she said. "I just felt like there was a huge area for me to really step in and help them so that all they have to do is show up, know what they're going to say, [I] kind of relieve all the outside pressure around it."

And so, two years ago, Soul Agave Arizona Proposal and Wedding Planning was born.

Kyler Martin is one of the latest to feel the relief that Dominique's expertise in organization and creative planning can bring.

Kyler has been with Katie Golbienko for about seven years now.

"From the moment [Katie] stuck with me through sobriety and all that I just knew she was the one," he said. "I'm very blessed."

But just because he knew Katie was "the one," didn't mean he knew how he wanted to perfectly pop the big question.

"I realized I was not a good engagement planner," Kyler said. "I wanted something that equally matches her greatness."

That's where Dominique came in.

"There's all sorts of wedding planners, but there's very few engagement planners," Kyler said. "I researched it a lot. There's companies in California, there's a couple [in Arizona] and ultimately I kind of interviewed with all of them and Dom was the one."

Dominique said the only reason her business can be challenging is that many people don't know she exists yet or even know they could get help in this area.

What is helping though: Instagram.

"I'm able to showcase my work, I'm able to show what I can do, why it's important, I can answer questions, people can find me," she said.

It's also why a lot of people have been turning to proposal planners - to create a moment as picture-perfect as Kyler and Katie's.

Dominique and Kyler ended up choosing The Scott Resort and Spa in Scottsdale as the backdrop for the February proposal, complete with a spa day for the couple and new outfits for Katie.

Then, Kyler led Katie to a cabana for the big reveal.

"[Dominique] had it all set up, candles, the whole nine yards," he said. "Then, I got down on one knee and asked [Katie] to marry me."

Spoiler alert: Katie said yes.

"I knew that this was a special moment that she's only going to get, and we're only going to get together, to do it once," Kyler said.

He said Dominique's help was worth it down to the last detail.

"It's an amazing part to be part of the whole thing," Dominique said. "It's the dream."

Dominique said, luckily, she's had no one say no to a proposal, but she does go through a rigorous screening process to make sure someone's serious in their relationship and confident in proposing.

Cost-wise, she said these proposal experiences typically start at about $1,500, but that can always increase or decrease depending on budget.