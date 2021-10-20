Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maricopa County signs onto national opioid settlement

items.[0].image.alt
Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A judge formally approved a plan Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge signed the plan Friday, more than two weeks after giving it preliminary approval. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
OxyContin
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:56:30-04

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has become the first local government in Arizona to sign on to a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies over the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the settlement, which is expected to bring the county about $80 million of Arizona’s anticipated allocation, which could reach $550 million or more.

In Arizona, the state, all 15 counties, and nearly 100 cities and towns can sign on to the $26 billion settlement between pharmaceutical companies and government entities around the country.

The money must be used to address costs associated with the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV