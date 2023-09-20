Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court processes nearly 100 cases

Organizers describe the homeless court as an opportunity to see people thrive in the community. The Maricopa County program has existed for nearly 20 years to help convert obstacles into a community good.

The Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court, like other courts, has rooms where judges hear cases and people wait to hear what's next in the process to make things right according to law.

"What we are able to do, that's really unique about the homeless court, is convert fines and fees over into community restitution,” said program manager Karen Sadler.

Sadler has worked with the homeless court since 2017.

“It's an opportunity to see people thrive in our community and an opportunity for our community members to recover,” said Sadler.

Judge Patricia George took the bench at the homeless court when it started in 2006.

"So, the evolution is pretty amazing,” said the Honorable George.

Since starting with only Phoenix, Tempe and Glendale, the court expanded all across the county in 2012.

"The importance of these courts is helping people understand it is okay to ask for help and there is a way for them to get help,” added the judge.

David White is one of those who began the court program in January after experiencing homelessness for eight months.

"(I have) a lifetime making mistakes piled up. (It) almost seemed unsurmountable,” said White.

Looking back at the last six months, ABC15 discovered 84 people have participated in homeless court. Of those participants, the court says 62% received help getting their driver's license, 32% got help taking care of a warrant and 24% gained the ability to pass a background check.

"People have warrants for things like not having a light on their bike, for sleeping in their car, so you see a lot of barriers we don't even think of as barriers,” said Shira Zias.

At the end of the day, people experiencing homelessness who complete the program, are pleased.

"Honestly? It's one of those things that gives you a light at the end of the tunnel,” added White.