Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maricopa County grant helps non-profit provide more free haircuts to people in need

ClipDart has provided thousands of haircuts already
ClipDart has provided thousands of haircuts for those in need and thanks to a grant, they’ll be able to do even more for the community.
hair cut scissors barber haircut AP
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 21:03:40-05

ClipDart has provided thousands of haircuts for those in need and thanks to a grant, they’ll be able to do even more for the community.

The Maricopa County Department of Health recently awarded a grant to the non-profit group, which offers grooming services free of charge to low-income seniors, underserved communities, and others.

"Today, we help improve the mental wellness of people around the world via barbers and hairstylists," according to ClipDart's website. They also say: "Haircare is essential…especially for people who lack access to proper, frequent hair care!"

The Phoenix area is just one of the focus areas of the group, as ClipDart has barbers and teams across the country.

Click on the video above to see how these barbers and stylists are making a huge impact to the pocketbooks of our grateful seniors Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61