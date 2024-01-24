Maricopa County grant helps non-profit provide more free haircuts to people in need

ClipDart has provided thousands of haircuts for those in need and thanks to a grant, they’ll be able to do even more for the community.

The Maricopa County Department of Health recently awarded a grant to the non-profit group, which offers grooming services free of charge to low-income seniors, underserved communities, and others.

"Today, we help improve the mental wellness of people around the world via barbers and hairstylists," according to ClipDart's website. They also say: "Haircare is essential…especially for people who lack access to proper, frequent hair care!"

The Phoenix area is just one of the focus areas of the group, as ClipDart has barbers and teams across the country.

