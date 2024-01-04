Maricopa County Board of Supervisors elect Jack Sellers as new chairman

Supervisor Jack Sellers, who represents District 1 covering much of the southeast Valley, was unanimously elected Wednesday morning to replace Clint Hickman as the new chairman.

Sellers previously served as Vice Chairman and will now be tasked with navigating the county through an election year where Arizona will once again be in the spotlight. The state will play a key part in deciding not only the presidential race but the control of both chambers of Congress.

“You know certainly my goal in this is to ensure that people understand how transparent we are, that everything we do is by the law,” Sellers told ABC15.

During his acceptance speech, Sellers said the county has purchased new tabulating machines and printers, hired more staff and pledged to work in collaboration throughout the whole election process with Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer

While the election is a main priority, Sellers said it won’t overshadow the other priorities the county hopes to tackle in 2024, including affordable housing and infrastructure.

“A lot of the elderly people are being priced out of housing, and we really need to ensure that we are addressing that as well as if you're in a community where you're trying to hire teachers, you need to ensure you have housing that incoming teachers can afford,” Sellers told ABC15.

As for infrastructure, the new chairman emphasized the importance of supporting projects that continue the state’s expansion and growth.

“Certainly with $65 billion in expansion going on in our region right now, we really need to have people focused on getting the infrastructure that will support that going forward,” Sellers said.