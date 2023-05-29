Maricopa County Animal Care & Control over capacity, waiving adoption fees through June 4

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs that are already spayed or neutered starting Memorial Day through Sunday, June 4.

The shelter says it's over capacity and is in need of kennel space.

More than 700 dogs are currently up for adoption.

Dogs that are already spayed and neutered can be adopted at no cost and will go home with a microchip and vaccines.

More information regarding adoptions, licenses and dogs that are available can be found on Maricopa County's website.