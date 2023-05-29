Watch Now
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control over capacity, waiving adoption fees through June 4

<b>Trout</b><br/>Trout knows he's got that boxer charm, but he's also aware that he needs a human with experience in training to help him be the best he can be. His high energy level comes with a strong desire to learn and please his future family. The perfect home for Trout would be with someone who has dog training experience and is committed to working with him. Give Trout the loving home he deserves by visitng Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!<br/><br/>Trout | 4 years old | 66lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4846427 |<br/><br/>
Posted at 4:44 AM, May 29, 2023
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control's shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs that are already spayed or neutered starting Memorial Day through Sunday, June 4.

The shelter says it's over capacity and is in need of kennel space.

More than 700 dogs are currently up for adoption.

Dogs that are already spayed and neutered can be adopted at no cost and will go home with a microchip and vaccines.

More information regarding adoptions, licenses and dogs that are available can be found on Maricopa County's website.

