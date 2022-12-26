MAP: Where to recycle live Christmas trees & wreaths around the Valley

If you bought a live Christmas tree or wreath this year, cities across the Valley have drop-off locations available to keep your tree out of the landfill.

Cities ask that all tree stands, nails, ornaments, garland, lights, tinsel, and other items be removed from the tree. Trees and wreaths can't be in bags.

Drop-off availability varies by city. Dates and additional information are listed below.

BUCKEYE

Trees can be dropped off at participating locations between Saturday, January 7 and Saturday, January 14.

Fire Station 701 - 404 South Miller Road

Fire Station 702 - 1911 South Rainbow Road

Fire Station 704 - 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr

Fire Station 705 - 30551 W Tartesso Pkwy

Palo Verde Energy Education Center - 600 N Verrado Way



CHANDLER

The City of Chandler offers curbside tree collection between Monday, December 26 and Friday, January 13.

The tree must be placed at the edge of the driveway before 6 a.m. on the resident's scheduled recycling collection day.

Alternatively, trees can be dropped off at participating locations between Monday, December 26 and Thursday, January 13.

Arrowhead Park - 1475 W. Erie St

Chuparosa Park - 2400 S. Dobson Rd

Desert Breeze Park - 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East

Folley Park - 601 E. Frye Rd.

Nozomi Park - 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Pima Park - 625 N. McQueen Rd.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center - 955 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Shawnee Park - 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Snedigar Sportsplex - Alma School Rd. Entrance

Tumbleweed Park - 745 E. Germann Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park - 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.



GILBERT

Trees can be dropped off between Monday, December 25th and Sunday January 8th from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at:

Hetchler Park - 4260 S Greenfield Road

Nichols Park - 700 N Higley Road

Alternatively, trees can be dropped off between Monday, December 26 and Saturday, January 7, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At A-Z Rentals, located at 1313 E Baseline Road.

MESA

Residents can drop off their tree or wreath at participating locations any time between Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 16.

Residents participating in the Green Waste Barrel Program may place trees inside their green barrel. To ensure collection, the tree must fit in the container with the lid closed.

Dobson Ranch Library - 2363 S. Dobson Rd. Mesa, AZ 85202

Fitch Park - 651 N. Center St. Mesa, AZ 85201

Mountain View Park - 845 N. Lindsay Rd. Mesa, AZ 85213

East Mesa Service Center - 6935 E. Decatur St. Mesa, AZ 85207

Superstition Springs Substation - 2430 S. Ellsworth Rd. Mesa, AZ 85209

PEORIA

Trees can be dropped off between Monday, December 26 and Friday, January 3.

Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Paradise Lane entrance

Walmart - 7975 W. Peoria Ave.

Walmart - 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

Sunrise Mountain Library - 21109 N. 98th Ave., west end of the parking lot

Home Depot - 9201 W. Peoria Ave.

Home Depot - 25650 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

Lowe’s - 8497 W. Thunderbird Rd.

PHOENIX

Residents can drop off their tree or wreath at participating parks at any time between Monday, December 26 and Sunday, January 8.

Residents can drop off up to two live trees.

Deer Valley Park - 19th Avenue and Utopia Road

Paradise Valley Park - 40th Street south of Union Hills Drive

Sereno Park - 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue

Cactus Park - 38th Avenue and Cactus Road

Mountain View Park - 7th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue

North Gateway Transfer Station.- 30205 N Black Canyon Highway

Marivue Park - 59th Avenue and Osborn Road

Washington Park - 23rd and Maryland Avenues

Madison Park- 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

Los Olivos Park - 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue

Desert West Park - 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

El Reposo Park - 7th Street and Alta Vista Road

Mountain Vista Park - 50th Street north of Ray Road

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Boulevard

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S 27th Avenue

Additionally, trees can be dropped off at select A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales. The locations are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, January 5 and until noon on New Year's Eve.

4050 E Indian School Road

15634 N 32nd Street

QUEEN CREEK

Trees can be dropped off between Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 9 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Town of Queen Creek's Field Operations Facility - 19715 S 220th St

Use Ryan Road, there is no access from 220th Street





SCOTTSDALE

Single-family home residents can place Christmas trees in their green waste pile for collection in your scheduled Brush/Bulk service week.

Alternatively, trees can be dropped off at participating locations.

Cactus Park - Cactus Rd and Scottsdale Rd - southwest corner of the parking lot.

Chaparral Park - Hayden Rd and Jackrabbit Rd - in the parking lot west of the soccer fields.

Eldorado Park - 77th Street and McDowell Road - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.

Horizon Park - North of Thompson Peak PKWY on 100th St - near the baseball field round-a-bout.

Scottsdale Ranch Park - 104th Street and Via Linda - in the parking lot west of the basketball courts.

Scottsdale Sports Complex - Bell Rd and 82nd St. - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.

Thompson Peak Park - Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road - in the northeast parking lot.



TEMPE

Trees can be dropped off at any time between Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 30.

For those unable to drop off trees, they can also be placed in the green organics pile during the next bulk/uncontained collection service day.