LAKE BARTLETT, AZ — A man's body was recovered Saturday after he went into the water at Lake Bartlett and did not resurface.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrived at the lake just after 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had jumped into the water and did not resurface.

Divers found the man's body shortly after noon.

The cause of death is being determined by the Medical Examiner's office.

No further information has been provided. This incident remains under investigation.