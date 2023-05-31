Watch Now
Man wanted for $90K worth of damage to Tovrea Castle in Phoenix

Posted at 1:20 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 16:20:41-04

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a man suspected of damaging a historical site in Phoenix.

On Saturday, May 20, an unknown person forced their way onto the Tovrea Castle property, damaging the basement doors and a historical exhibit.

The suspect also removed a fire extinguisher before leaving.

The total estimated damage is said to be worth $90,000.

It is the second incident at the historical property in the past few weeks, according to Silent Witness.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information contact 480-WITNESS.

