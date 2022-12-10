Man shot near 6th Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being shot a little before 2 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of 6th Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe.

Tempe police say the man was seen trying to enter several parked cars along the street. He then approached a car with people in it and forced his way inside the vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, an altercation occurred between the man and the driver, then the driver pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The driver/shooter remained at the scene and reportedly cooperated with the police.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.