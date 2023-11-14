Watch Now
Man severely burned by electrical box explosion at Home Depot near 36th Street and Thomas Road

Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 12:44:59-05

PHOENIX — A man is injured after being burned during an explosion at a Phoenix home improvement store.

On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the Home Depot near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

When firefighters arrived, they located a man with significant burns to his face and hand from an electrical box explosion. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

Investigators are looking into what caused the explosion.

No further details have been released.

