Man sentenced to 30 years after 2016 Beeline Highway threat dies in prison

TUCSON, AZ — A man sentenced to prison after targeting motorists on the Beeline Highway in 2016 has died in custody, Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Sunday.

James Walker was reportedly found dead in his Tucson prison cell on Saturday. A medical examiner is investigating the death, and it appears he took his own life, prison officials say.

Walker was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2018 after an incident two years prior.

DPS says Walker was driving the wrong way on State Route 87, shooting at innocent bystanders and law enforcement. Two people were injured in the shooting and multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire.

ABC15 learned Walker also had a previous criminal history, including a murder conviction and drug arrest.