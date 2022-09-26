Man run over by train in Phoenix near 27th Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of an injured person.

When officers got to the scene they learned the man had been run over by a train.

He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details on this incident have been provided.

According to a 2016 report from the Federal Railroad Administration, this Phoenix intersection at 27th Avenue and Thomas Road has seen the most railroad crossing incidents, in the past decade, in the country.