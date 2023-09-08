Watch Now
One injured after city bus crash near 22nd Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

22nd Ave Lower Buckeye Road bus crash
Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 21:37:10-04

PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized after a bus crash in south Phoenix.

At about 5:45 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a crash involving a bus.

When crews arrived they found that a bus collided with a small structure.

One person had to be removed from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A Phoenix police sergeant at the scene tells ABC15 the victim was a security officer working in a security booth. The only person on the bus was the driver.

No other vehicles were involved.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause.

