PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police officers were alerted about a crash involving a pedestrian in the Terminal 4 area.

When officers arrived they located a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic was shut down for a short period of time and has since reopened.

No other details have been released.