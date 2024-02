PHOENIX — Phoenix police are seeking the public's help with any information after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues for a welfare check call around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was found dead with "signs of trauma". It is unknown what led to his death.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.