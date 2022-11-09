Man dies after being hit by car near 11th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bell Road Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground with serious injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The man has since been identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson.

Police say they've ruled out intoxication as a factor in the crash.

It is still under investigation.