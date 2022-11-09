Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after being hit by car near 11th Avenue and Bell Road

Police say they responded to a call involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 6 p.m.
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 10:35:05-05

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bell Road Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they responded to a call of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man on the ground with serious injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The man has since been identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson.

Police say they've ruled out intoxication as a factor in the crash.

It is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway