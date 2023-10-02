Man dead, another injured after related incidents near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after related incidents near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to the area just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

North of Bethany Home Road on 35th Avenue, police found another man with "critical injuries sustained from a vehicle collision." That man has since died.

Officials say both incidents are related, but no further details are available at this time.

35th Avenue from Bethany Home Road to Maryland Avenue is closed while this incident is under investigation.