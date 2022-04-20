Man charged with killing Isabel Celis & Maribel Gonzalez convicted of burglary in Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ — On Monday a Maricopa County jury convicted Christopher Clements on four counts, including burglary.

The jury deliberated just one day before reaching a verdict. They found Clements guilty all the charges. In all four he also had an accomplice. Here's the breakdown.

Count 1: Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices. One mitigating factor was at least victim of the offense was 65 or more year of age. Proven.

Count 2: Burglary in the Second Degree. Also involving a woman 65 or older.

Count 3: Theft.

Count 4: Burglary in the Second Degree.

The jury also found the value of the property to be between $4,000 to $25,000 in value.

Melissa Stark, Clements' one-time girlfriend, testified against him in the 12-day day trial. She pleaded guilty to one count of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices on June 4th, 2021. Her other three charges, including burglary were dropped.

Clements will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

He is charged with two counts of first-segree murder in Tucson in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. Those trials were moved to August and September of this year and will take place in Pima County Superior Court.