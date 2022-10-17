Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Eloy

ELOY, AZ — Officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested after a double shooting in Eloy last week that left two injured.

Police say the shooting happened on October 14 near 3rd Place and Lincoln Street. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Two men were taken to a hospital after they suffered from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officials have not released the condition of both victims, but mentioned that both are recovering at the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, Eloy Police Department announced that Ruben Sanchez was arrested in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.