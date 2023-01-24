Watch Now
Man arrested after climbing wall at Combs Middle School while running from PCSO

The Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday
A man was arrested in Pinal County after a foot pursuit in the area placed a middle school on lockdown Tuesday.
Pinal County Sheriff
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24

PCSO officials say it happened near Kenworthy and Combs roads just after 9 a.m.

According to police, a man had an active warrant and bailed out of a vehicle, and ran towards the Combs Middle School campus.

A foot pursuit began until the man trespassed onto school property and scaled an exterior fence.

Officials say 33-year-old Fernando Colazo was eventually arrested.

A gun was found under a parked car near the campus by school security, according to PCSO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

