Man arrested after 17-year-old dies after overdose at gas station

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old girl has died after overdosing at a gas station early Monday morning.

Officials say it happened near 27th and Northern avenues just before 3:15 a.m.

Police were called for a welfare check, once officers arrived they say the 17-year-old, identified as Morning Gorman, was found unresponsive in a car with another man and two other teenage girls.

Gorman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to police, 48-year-old Richmond Sam, picked up the teenagers at a nearby park the day before and gave them drugs throughout the evening.

Officials say the teenagers noticed Gorman became unresponsive at the gas station and called for help.

Sam admitted to police that he gave the three underage teenagers drugs. He faces manslaughter, providing drugs to a minor and child abuse charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.