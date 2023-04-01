Man and woman shot, hospitalized from apparent road-rage incident near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting between two cars that left a man and woman hospitalized late Friday night.

Officers say the shooting took place near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and a man nearby who also had gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that the man and woman were in a vehicle when they got into an argument with another vehicle, then there was an exchange of gunshots between the two parties.

The other vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.