Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man and woman shot, hospitalized from apparent road-rage incident near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
DPS: Serious crash closes L-202 at Gilbert
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 14:39:51-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting between two cars that left a man and woman hospitalized late Friday night.

Officers say the shooting took place near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and a man nearby who also had gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned that the man and woman were in a vehicle when they got into an argument with another vehicle, then there was an exchange of gunshots between the two parties.

The other vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

No information has been released on possible suspects.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!