Major winter storm impacting holiday travel to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Winter storms hitting much of the country this week are impacting holiday travel to and from Sky Harbor.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 14 flights had already been canceled for the day and 92 flights have been delayed.

The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move to the northern Rockies, then grip the Plains in a deep-freeze and blanket the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say. By Friday, the arctic front is forecast to spread bone-chilling cold as far south as Florida.

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.

“The National Weather Service has a large area across the country which has wind chill warnings or wind chill watches," said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. "The system is so large and so encompassing in the U.S., there’s actually about 190 million people currently under some type of winter weather advisory.”

The northern-most regions of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero (minus 57 Celsius) — cold enough to leave exposed skin frostbitten in a matter of minutes. The heaviest snow is expected in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service, and frigid wind will be fierce across the country’s mid-section.

