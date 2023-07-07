Longtime Arizona banker, community leader Barbara Ralston dies at age 83

Barbara Ralston, the first woman in Arizona to found her own bank, Camelback Community Bank, died July 4 at the age of 83.

The longtime community leader died from medical complications from blood clots in her lungs, said her daughter, Lori Maxwell, chief information officer for the State Bar of Arizona.

Ralston began her career in the banking industry as a secretary in 1962, moving up the ladder to serve as assistant manager, executive loan officer, executive vice president, regional president and senior vice president. Her banking career culminated in the founding of Camelback Community Bank in 1998, where she held the titles of president and CEO.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.