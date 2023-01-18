Local lawmaker stepping in to help fix Rio Verde Foothills' water situation

Residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community who rely on hauled water got their tanks filled up right before the January 1st cut-off deadline.

Many of those say they are close to running out of the last bit that they have.

Although water is being hauled into the area from other cities at the moment, we're told there is no reliability in that.

"This is what measures the level of water in the tank," says Cody Reim, Rio Verde Foothills resident.

Cody Reim says his family of six likely only has a week or two of water left.

"My kids shouldn't have to worry about... 'oh, did I take 10 seconds too long in the shower today?" says Reim.

Residents of the Rio Verde Foothills community took legal action recently against the City of Scottsdale, which had been their main source of water for years, until now.

The city cut ties with the unincorporated area as part of its drought management plan. And the city had been warning residents, for a while now, that this could be a possibility.

Mayor David Ortega continues to stand by that decision. He spoke with ABC News this week.

"The role of the City of Scottsdale water is to deliver secure water, purify it, and deliver it to our residents within the city limits of Scottsdale," says Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.

The legal battle that's brewing hopes to force the City of Scottsdale to resume service.

State Representative David Cook is holding a meeting on Friday bringing together all of the stakeholders.

"Are you willing to allow water to flow through your infrastructure for a time period until we can get the corporation commission to get this thing approved, and EPCOR to get their infrastructure on?" says Rep. Cook.

Residents tell ABC15 they feel blindsided since they were promised help in the short term if they had a long-term solution.

Cook is hoping to help residents by putting pressure on Scottsdale's mayor.

"I hope they get some good legal advice because it's going to cost a lot of money on their taxpayer citizens to defend the actions in which these people have taken. In fact, I think it's against the law," says Rep. Cook.

Community members are currently doing what they can to get by.

"When I think about the use of rainwater by my neighbors for using in toilets, washing dishes and washing clothes... to me that's unacceptable. We're in the United States of America; this is the greatest country in America and this shouldn't be happening," says Reim.